Bengaluru, January 8: A private school in Bengaluru filed a complaint against the parent of a girl who had alleged that her math teacher had told them in the class that "Allah is a better God" and instructed the students to pray in a specific manner. The girl's father had uploaded a video through his Twitter handle, in which the girl can be seen narrating the incident.

Orchids The International School, the school in question, lodged a police complaint after the video was shared by the parent of the girl, reported The Times of India. The girl's father can be seen saying in the video that despite his insistence, the principal of the school refused to learn about the incident from his daughter. The father than asks the daughter to show what had happened.

In the video, the girl goes on to narrate how the math teacher told them to pray to Allah and that when questioned, the teacher said that "Allah is a better God".

However, the school refused to take any action based on what the girl said. Instead, Orchids The International School filed a complaint against the parent of the girl saying that the accusations are "untrue and inaccurate." The complaint has been lodged at the Mico Layout Police Station.

