Bengaluru, March 21: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old youth hanged himself at his rented residence in Anekal, within the Hebbagodi police station limits in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The deceased youth, identified only as Harshith, is believed to have taken his own life following a distressing breakup with his girlfriend.

According to The New Indian Express report, Harshith was threatened by a relative of his girlfriend to end the relationship, saying they had found another man for her. Despite his attempts to maintain contact, the young woman cut off communication, leading Harshith to despair. Bengaluru Metro Suicide: College Student Jumps in Front of Moving Train at Attihuppe Station, Dies.

Youth Dies by Suicide After Break-Up

Before his death, Harshith, an accountant at a private firm, reached out to his mother via WhatsApp, sharing the contact details of the relative who had issued the threats. His mother tried contacting the relative, but his number was unanswered.

The bereaved parents have filed a complaint, accusing their son's ex-girlfriend and her relatives of abetment of suicide. According to the family, Harshith and his girlfriend had been in a relationship for nearly two years. Harshith had been living independently in Hulimangala since his employment began. After the incident, the girlfriend's family, also residents of Hulimangala, have reportedly absconded and remain untraced. Bengaluru Shocker: Denied Photoshoot on New Year Celebration by Parents, 21-Year-Old BBA Student Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth jumped onto the Namma Metro tracks at Attiguppe Metro Station on the Purple Line at around 2:10 pm on Thursday, March 21. He was hit by an oncoming metro train and was killed on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Dhruv Thakkar, was a first year student of the BA LLB programme at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and hailed from Mumbai, Maharashtra, police sources said. As the train ran over the boy, his body was severely mangled and police had a tough time recovering his body from the tracks. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

