Bengaluru, January 1: In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebration here, said officials on Monday. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar. Bengaluru Shocker: Hours After Mother’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide at Her Flat

Varshini, a resident of Sudhama Nagar, also was studying a photography course. According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot there. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out. IIT-Delhi Student Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Hostel Room

Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation. More details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).