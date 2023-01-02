Raichur, January 2: Police in Karnataka have arrested a 24-year-old in Raichur district for raping a cow calf, officials said on Monday. The police said that the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Hussain Miya, was caught red handed while committing the crime. Nagpur Bestiality Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Having Sex With Stray Dog in Hudkeshwar.

He had tied the calf to a tree in an agricultural field near a mosque. The owner of the calf had left it to graze along with other cows in the field. The people who saw the act had questioned the accused. Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Unnatural Sex With Cow in Kodagu District.

The owner had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The police said the accused confessed to the crime during preliminary investigations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).