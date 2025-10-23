New Delhi, October 23: The Chief Ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on Thursday extended warm wishes to the people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', a Hindu festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. 'Bhai Dooj', also known as 'Bhaiya Dooj', 'Bhai Tika', or 'Bhau Beej', is being celebrated in different regions of India with much affection and gaiety. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to ‘X’ and said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, the festival of the sacred bond and love between brother and sister."

‘Bhaiya Dooj Is the Festival of Sacred Bond and Love Between Brother and Sister’

भाई-बहन के पवित्र बंधन एवं स्नेह के पर्व भैया दूज के अवसर पर प्रदेश और देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 23, 2025

Extending his wishes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on ‘X’ in Hindi (loosely translated), “Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, which strengthens the bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters! May the life of every sister be illuminated with happiness, good fortune, and prosperity by the grace of Mother Yamuna, and may the life of every brother be illuminated with the light of courage, success, and a bright future. This is my prayer.” Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Greetings, Wishes, Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Bhau Beej Images and HD Wallpapers To Cherish Brother-Sister Bond.

‘May the Life of Every Sister Be Illuminated With Happiness, Good Fortune’

भाई-बहन के स्नेहिल बंधन और विश्वास की डोर को दृढ़ करने वाले पावन पर्व भैया दूज की सभी को हार्दिक बधाई! यमुना मैया की कृपा से हर बहन का जीवन सुख, सौभाग्य और समृद्धि से आलोकित हो और हर भाई का जीवन साहस, सफलता और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के प्रकाश से जगमगाता रहे, यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/7idHdgUfnM — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 23, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared her greetings on ‘X’, saying the sacred festival celebrates the precious bond of affection, trust, and devotion between brothers and sisters. “Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, a symbol of unwavering love, selfless devotion, and unwavering faith. This sacred festival celebrates the precious bond of affection, trust, and devotion between brothers and sisters, which inspires each other to provide moral support through life's ups and downs. May this auspicious festival illuminate everyone's life with the light of joy, happiness, prosperity, and unwavering harmony, and may this bond between brothers and sisters remain intact and strong forever," she said. Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Bhau Beej Greetings, Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Brother-Sister Love.

‘May This Bond Between Brothers and Sisters Remain Intact and Strong Forever’

अटूट प्रेम, निस्वार्थ समर्पण और दृढ़ विश्वास के प्रतीक पावन पर्व भाई दूज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह पवित्र पर्व भाई-बहन के बीच स्नेह, विश्वास और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के उस अनमोल रिश्ते का उत्सव है, जो जीवन के हर उतार-चढ़ाव में एक-दूसरे को नैतिक संबल प्रदान करने की प्रेरणा देता है।… pic.twitter.com/bq0FtQ6RUb — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 23, 2025

Bhai Dooj, celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in Kartika -- the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat and Shalivahana Shaka calendars -- marks the deep affection between brothers and sisters. The festival coincides with Diwali and Dipavali Tihar in many regions. According to legend, on Karthik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj for a feast at her home. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj, signifying that all living beings were freed from the sufferings of Naraka and blessed with happiness.

