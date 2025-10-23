People across the country will celebrate Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, today, October 23. Did you know Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, or Yama Dwitiya? It is a popular Hindu festival celebrated two days after Diwali. The festival celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, symbolising love, protection, and lifelong faith. So if you're looking for Happy Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings or Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Bhau Beej photos and HD wallpapers, then scroll below to find them and share with your brother or sister this Bhai Dooj. Choose from Bhaiya Dooj wishes and greetings, or simply share Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Messages and HD wallpapers with your siblings to celebrate the brother-sister bond. Bhai Dooj 2025 Date and Tilak Ceremony Tithi: Know Bhaubeej Aparahna Time and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Bond of Sisters and Brothers.

