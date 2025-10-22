Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Yama Dwitiya, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated two days after Diwali. The festival marks the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, symbolizing love, protection, and lifelong faith. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 23. On this occasion, if you want to cherish the bond between you and your brother, below are Bhai Dooj wishes, greetings, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Bhau Beej images and HD wallapers to share.

The festival’s name comes from two Hindi words "Bhai", meaning brother, and "Dooj" meaning the second day after the new moon, making it a day dedicated to sibling affection and family unity. The celebration of Bhai Dooj is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. One of the stories links the festival to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, who welcomed him after his victory over the demon Narakasura. Scroll down to access Happy Bhai Dooj wishes, greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Bhau Beej photos and HD wallapers. Bhai Dooj 2025 Rangoli Designs: Latest Rangoli Patterns, Floral Motifs and Traditional Designs To Decorate Your House on the Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Bhau Beej 2025 Wishes

Happy Bhai Dooj to the Brother Who Fills My Life With Love and Light. May Your Journey Be Blessed With Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

Happy Bhau Beej 2025 Wishes

On This Bhai Dooj, I Pray for Your Long Life, Endless Happiness, and Success. You Are Not Just My Brother but My Strength and Guide.

Bhau Beej Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj! May Our Bond Grow Stronger and Brighter With Every Year. Thank You for Always Standing by My Side and Supporting Me.

Bhau Beej Image

To the Best Brother/Sister, May Your Life Always Shine With Joy and Prosperity. Wishing You Endless Success and Happiness This Bhai Dooj.

Bhaiya Dooj Wallpaper

May This Bhai Dooj Deepen Our Relationship and Fill Our Hearts With Laughter, Love, and Unforgettable Memories. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Modern-day Bhai Dooj traditions have beautifully kept this bond alive across generations. On this auspicious day, sisters perform aarti, apply a sacred tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, and pray for their health and happiness. Brothers, in return, give thoughtful gifts and vow to protect their sisters from harm.

Families come together to share elaborate meals and Indian sweets like laddoos and barfis. In today’s world, Bhai Dooj continues to trend online with people sharing heartwarming messages, festive pictures, and Bhai Dooj wishes, making it one of the most searched and celebrated Indian festivals after Diwali.

