Bhopal, July 10: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her mother’s live-in partner in Misrod locality. The incident came to light after the girl was diagnosed as pregnant. On her complaint, Misrod police on Friday registered a case on charges of rape against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Pocso Act.

SHO Misrod RB Sharma said that the survivor stated that her family hails from Bihar. Her father passed away and she resides with mother, a daily wage worker, and younger sister. Sharma said that the accused, 30, resided in their neighbourhood and entered into a live-in relationship with her mother, reported TOI.

The survivor alleged that March her mother had gone to their native town along with her younger sister. She was alone with the man when the accused raped her. When she protested, the accused threatened to kill her. Telangana Shocker: Hyderabad Police Official Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping

SHO Sharma said that recently when the survivor complained of abdomen pain, her mother took her to a hospital where she was diagnosed as pregnant. Being a minor, the doctors informed Misrod police about the incident. During counselling, the girl revealed her ordeal, a rape case was registered against the man and he was arrested.

In another case registered at Shahpura police station on Friday, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour for past five years on pretext of marriage. Investigation officer SI Sandhya Shukla said that the accused Vivek Shrivas resides in her neighbourhood and lured her in friendship. In February 2017, he took her to a hotel where he raped her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).