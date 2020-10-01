Bihar, October 1: A local BJP leader Rajesh Jha, who recently joined the party, was shot dead by two bike-borne men on Thursday in Patna. He was out for a morning walk when the incident took place. According to an ANI update, his brother-in-law said, "I think he was on someone's target, looks like a case of personal enmity."

The police team has reached the spot and investigation has been started. Patna police is further probing the CCTV footage to identify the killers. Uttar Pradesh: Anurag Sharma, BJP Leader Shot Dead in Aghapur.

As per reports, the two masked criminals opened fire at Raju Baba near Sitaram Utsav Hall in Tej Pratap Nagar under Beur police station. The BJP reportedly leader died on the spot.

