Uttar Pradesh: Anurag Sharma, BJP Leader Shot Dead in Aghapur

Representational image. (Photo credits: ANI)

Rampur, May 21: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rampur councillor's husband Anurag Sharma has been shot dead in Aghapur area.

Late on Wednesday, Sharma was returning to his Jwala Nagar home on his scooty when unidentified assailants, who came on a motorbike, sprayed him with bullets. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

According to reports, Sharma had a criminal background and several cases were registered against him. His supporters vandalized the district hospital requiring more force to be deployed.

His wife Shalini Sharma is a BJP councilor in Rampur.

Inspector General Ramit Sharma is leading the probe. He has visited the spot and ordered three teams to be set up to track the assailants.

"We will arrest the accused at the earliest. The matter is being investigated," he told reporters.