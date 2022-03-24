Imphal, March 24: BJP legislator Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on Thursday was elected un-contested as Speaker of the Manipur Assembly. In the February-March assembly elections, Singh, 47, won from the Yaiskul Assembly constituency for the second term.

A former minister in the first BJP government, Singh, said that he would work hard to live up to the expectations of the members and run the house judiciously without any bias. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Congress legislature party leader O. Ibobi Singh congratulated the new Speaker on his election. N Biren Singh Swearing In Ceremony: The BJP Leader Takes Oath As The Chief Minister Of Manipur For A Second Term.

The Chief Minister later tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to my colleague, Shri Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on being unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. I wish him the very best on his new endeavour!"

