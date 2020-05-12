Bombay HC Grants Divorce to Mumbai Man, Says 'Wife's Letter to Employer Levelling Extra-Marital Affair Allegation Was Actionable Cruelty'

Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 12: The Bombay High Court recently granted divorce to a Mumbai man on the grounds that his estranged wife had written a letter to his employer, levelling allegations against him. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Court said that it was 'actionable cruelty within the purview of Section 13(1) (i-a) of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955” and granted him a divorce on that ground.

The judge accused that the action of the wife which involved writing to the man's employer caused him extreme mental cruelty. The couple got married in 1993 and their relationship turned sour from 2006. Several attempts of reconciliations were made, but it didn't work out. She further wrote a letter to her husband's employer implicating him of having an extramarital relationship. Bhopal Love Story: Man Files For Divorce to Allow His Wife to Marry Her Boyfriend Whom She Couldn't Marry Due to Family Pressure.

The HC stated that trust and confidence are the foundation of marriage and allegations of extramarital relationships and infidelity damage the foundation on which marriage stands. The Bench, however, refused to accept all the other charges levelled by the husband against his wife, like cruelty.