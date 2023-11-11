Mumbai, November 11: The Bombay High Court today reduced the window during which bursting of firecrackers is permitted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to 8 PM – 10 PM in view of previous order of the Supreme Court in Arjun Gopal v. Union of India passed on November 8, 2021. The decision follows an earlier allowance for three hours, from 7 pm to 10 pm, within the limits of all municipal authorities in Maharashtra, which the court deemed necessary to modify based on the air quality situation.

According to a report in TOI, the bench, headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice G S Kulkarni, acknowledged a decline in firecracker activity in Mumbai but emphasised the need to address critical areas with poor air quality. The modified order restricts the time for bursting crackers to a two-hour window, from 8 pm to 10 pm. Firecracker Ban: Everyone's Duty to Manage Pollution, Says Supreme Court on Its Order on Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali 2023 Duty to Manage Pollution' on Its Order on Firecrackers.

"Let's not become Delhi. Let's remain Mumbaikars," chief justice Upadhyaya said.

The bench said there are some critical areas of the city where the air quality index (AQI) remains poor. Firecrackers Ban in India: Directions on Bursting Firecrackers Applicable to All States, Not Just for Delhi-NCR, Clarifies Supreme Court Ahead of Diwali 2023.

"We are in an emergent and drastic situation. A lot of efforts have been taken, but maybe something more needs to be done," the court said.

The court also expressed concerns about the sale of crackers with banned chemicals and suggested further scrutiny.

