BSF ASI Suicide Case: Lal Singh Shoots Himself With Service Rifle at Jammu’s Paloura Camp, Probe Launched

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The deceased officer has been identified as ASI Lal Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at the BSF campus located in the Paloura area. Baghpat Shocker: Father, Son Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Shooter Dies Hours Later (Watch Video).

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, Singh had only recently returned to duty. He had officially rejoined his unit on June 13, just one day prior to the incident, after availing himself of a month-long leave. Chandigarh Murder Caught on Camera: Masked Gunmen Storm Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Upon receiving information about the gunshot, senior BSF personnel and local police officers rushed to the site. The officer's body was subsequently recovered and shifted to a local hospital for a postmortem examination and necessary medico-legal formalities. Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case and initiated an inquest procedure to determine the exact circumstances and potential motives leading to the fatal event. Officials stated that no immediate cause or suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).