Baghpat Shocker: Father, Son Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Shooter Dies Hours Later (Watch Video)

A father and son were shot dead in broad daylight at their shop in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday, in a case that police believe was linked to a years-old rivalry. The alleged shooter, identified as history-sheeter Varun Luhari, died hours later while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut after being critically injured during the aftermath of the attack. CCTV footage of the shooting has since surfaced, drawing widespread attention to the incident, as reported by TOI.

According to police, Luhari and his associates allegedly entered the shop of trader Sohanlal Agrawal on Delhi Road in Baraut town and opened fire. Sohanlal and his son, Vikas Agrawal, sustained fatal injuries in the attack and died at the scene. Investigators said the shooting appeared to be a revenge killing connected to a long-standing dispute between the families. Police said Vikas, 24, had been married only a few months ago and his wife is expecting a child. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Attempting Self-Immolation With Partner in Firozabad; Case Registered Under BNS.

Father, Son Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Baghpat (Trigger Warning)

Baraut city, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh- On Tuesday(09 Jun26) afternoon, three armed miscreants arrived on two motorcycles at a prominent businessman Sohanlal Agarwal’s tent shop near the Delhi bus stand. The assailants walked in and opened indiscriminate fire on Sohanlal.… pic.twitter.com/kZJxTapaNi — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) June 10, 2026

Accused Injured by Mob, Dies in Hospital

Following the shooting, local residents reportedly chased Luhari as he attempted to flee. During the ensuing chaos, he suffered serious injuries, including gunshot wounds allegedly inflicted by an unidentified individual from the crowd. He was first taken to a community health centre and later referred to a hospital in Meerut, where he died during treatment early Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai confirmed Luhari's death and said multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest other suspects involved in the attack. Meerut Shocker: Mother kills 7-Month-Old Son in Uttar Pradesh, Staging Death as Illness.

Feud Dates Back More Than a Decade

Investigators said the violence may have stemmed from an 11-year-old dispute. Police sources indicated that in 2015, Luhari and his brother Kapil allegedly opened fire at the Agrawal family's establishment. During that confrontation, members of the Agrawal family allegedly retaliated, resulting in Kapil's death. Authorities suspect Tuesday's attack was carried out to avenge that killing.

Police described Luhari as a known criminal with a history of offences. A case under the Gangster Act had previously been registered against him, and his properties had reportedly been attached by authorities.

The double murder triggered protests across Baraut and nearby areas. Residents blocked a highway for several hours, demanding action against those responsible. On Wednesday, traders in Baraut and Baghpat kept their businesses closed in protest and called for strict measures against the accused and their associates.

A heavy police presence was deployed across market areas to prevent any further escalation of tensions. The last rites of Sohanlal and Vikas were conducted under tight security, with hundreds of local residents, traders and public representatives attending the funeral.

Police have arrested Baburam, the father of the deceased accused, based on a complaint filed by the Agrawal family. Investigators are continuing their search for other suspects allegedly involved in the shooting. Authorities have said further action will be taken based on evidence collected from CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic examinations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).