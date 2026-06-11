Can Someone Withdraw Money From Your Bank Account Using Just Your Aadhaar Number?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that knowing someone's Aadhaar number alone is not enough to withdraw money from a linked bank account. Just as a debit card requires a PIN, Aadhaar-based withdrawals require biometric authentication - fingerprint, iris scan, or an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

However, when fraudsters combine the Aadhaar number with cloned biometric data, the risk becomes real through what is known as an AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) scam.

How AePS Fraud Works

In AePS scams, criminals first steal fingerprint data - often from property registration documents stored at sub-registrar offices. They then clone the prints onto silicone or gel molds and use them alongside the victim's Aadhaar number on micro-ATM devices operated by banking correspondents. Since AePS does not require an OTP for biometric-based transactions, no alert is triggered on the victim's phone before the money is drained.

How To Protect Yourself

The most effective defence is locking your biometrics through UIDAI's official portal (uidai.gov.in) or the mAadhaar app. Once locked, no fingerprint or iris-based authentication - including AePS withdrawals - can go through until you unlock it yourself.

Other precautions include monitoring bank SMS alerts for unexpected debits, never sharing OTPs with callers claiming to be from banks or UIDAI, and masking your Aadhaar number on photocopies shared with third parties.

If an unauthorised AePS transaction is detected, contact your bank immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).