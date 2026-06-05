CBSE Files Police Complaint After Post-Result Services Portal Targeted by Series of Cyber Attacks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a formal police complaint following a series of coordinated, high-volume cyber attacks targeting its newly launched digital gateway. Board officials confirmed on Friday, June 5, that despite sustained malicious traffic originating from both domestic and international IP addresses over three days, all intrusion attempts were successfully repelled. Central servers and student databases remain completely uncompromised, with no evidence of data extraction or unauthorised access detected.

Sustained Grid Attacks and Law Enforcement Mobilisation

The digital offensive primarily focused on the board's Post-Result Services Portal. The platform was activated on June 2, to allow Class 12 students to apply for answer script verifications and grading re-evaluations online. Following three consecutive days of system disruption attempts, the CBSE formally engaged the Delhi Police's specialised cyber unit to track down the perpetrators. CBSE Thwarts Major Cyberattack on Re-Evaluation Portal; 3.8 Million Attack Packets Detected on June 3.

In an official press statement, the board detailed the scale of the threat, saying, "The complaint was filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police regarding a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal. The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country."

Strategic Aims and Inter-Agency Mitigation

According to technical assessments conducted by the CBSE, the traffic profile indicated a deliberate attempt to cripple public infrastructure during a critical academic window. Investigators noted that the apparent objective of the attackers was to destabilise the platform, deny access to legitimate student users, and attempt unauthorised extraction of information by elements inimical to national interest. Given that the portal accommodates lakhs of applicants nationwide, authorities emphasised that any prolonged system outage carries wider social risks.

"As the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, any disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction amongst students against the Board," the statement noted. To safeguard the network, the CBSE deployed a round-the-clock defense architecture. The mitigation strategy succeeded through continuous 24x7 monitoring and response mechanisms, drawing direct support from cybersecurity teams at IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

Preexisting Operational Scrutiny

The cybersecurity incident occurs amidst broader administrative challenges for the educational board regarding its digital grading infrastructure. The CBSE has recently been embroiled in public controversy after a segment of Class 12 applicants claimed that the scanned copies of their uploaded answer sheets did not match their personal handwriting. These allegations triggered widespread student concerns regarding potential software mismatches inside the Onscreen Marking (OSM) system. In response to the growing public friction, federal oversight bodies have stepped in to audit the platform's supply chain. On Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE. CBSE OSM Row: Govt Appoints Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as New Chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj as Secretary.

While the administrative investigation into the marking software gets underway, police forensic experts under the IFSO Unit have officially initiated a criminal probe to trace the digital signatures and source routing of the network attacks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).