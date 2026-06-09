Chandigarh Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 39°C

Chandigarh residents can expect a hot and sunny day tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the city is forecast to experience clear skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach a scorching 39°C, while the low will hover around a comfortable 25°C. With a minimal 2% chance of rain, residents should prepare for continued dry conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Chandigarh, Chandigarh — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 High 39°C Low 25°C Conditions Clear sky Chance of Rain 2% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Chandigarh — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 03:00 26°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 2% 11 km/h 09:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 15:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 18:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 0 km/h 21:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h

Chandigarh, Chandigarh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual increase in temperature from the early morning hours. Starting at 27°C at midnight, the mercury will slowly climb, reaching 28°C by 6 AM. By 9 AM, temperatures will already be in the mid-30s, hitting 36°C, and will continue to rise to a peak of 39°C in the afternoon, likely around 3 PM. The wind will remain relatively light, with a maximum speed of 16 km/h, primarily observed in the morning hours and dropping to near calm by the evening.

Recent weather reports indicate a return of heat to the region, with temperatures previously breaching the 40°C mark. While tomorrow's forecast doesn't predict a return to such extreme highs, the sustained warmth necessitates caution. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With High of 27°C.

For those with outdoor plans, including attending any local events or commuting, the clear skies and lack of rain are favourable. However, the intense heat will be a significant factor. It is advisable to carry water bottles and seek shaded areas whenever possible to mitigate the risk of heat-related discomfort. The prevailing weather conditions are conducive to outdoor activities, provided adequate precautions against the heat are taken.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).