Chennai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Assembly Session, Policy & Environment

Chennai: Chennai is abuzz with significant developments today, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly session commences, setting the stage for key policy discussions, including the anticipated unveiling of a new industrial policy. The state's commitment to a two-language policy was reaffirmed by the Governor, who also advocated for a Supreme Court Bench in the city. Meanwhile, environmental concerns take center stage with the revocation of clearance for a major housing project in the sensitive Pallikaranai Ramsar site.

Top Stories

Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Begins with Key Policy Announcements and Election Projections

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session commenced on June 18, 2026, with expectations for the government to unveil a new industrial policy. Concurrently, projections indicate the TVK is set to emerge as the single largest party, marking a significant political development for the state. This session is poised to address crucial legislative matters and economic strategies. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delayed & NEET Train Schedule.

Governor Reaffirms Two-Language Policy and Urges Supreme Court Bench in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in his address on June 18, 2026, reiterated the state's commitment to its two-language policy, standing in opposition to the National Education Policy's three-language formula. He also appealed to the Centre to recognize Tamil as a pleading language in the Madras High Court and to establish a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai.

Environmental Clearance Revoked for Brigade Housing Project in Pallikaranai Ramsar Site

The environmental clearance for the Brigade housing project in Pallikaranai, a notified Ramsar wetland site, was revoked on June 18, 2026. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority cited the lack of approval from the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for the proposed 1,250 residential units within the sensitive wetland area. Jaipur Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Murder-Suicide, Firecracker Raids & Weather Alert.

State Politics & Governance

Tamil Nadu White Paper Highlights State's Debt and Fiscal Challenges

A White Paper released on June 17, 2026, by the Tamil Nadu government has flagged significant concerns regarding the state's debt, revenue, and overall fiscal challenges. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the financial landscape, prompting discussions on economic reforms and sustainable growth strategies for the state.

CM Thapalathy Vijay Interacts with Public, Halts Convoy to Meet Residents

Chief Minister Thapalathy Vijay garnered public attention on June 18, 2026, by reportedly halting his convoy to directly interact with people standing on the road. This gesture of engaging with residents underscores a commitment to public connection and accessibility in governance.

Civic & Urban Development

GCC WhatsApp Chatbot Now Accepts Property Tax and Water Bill Payments

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced on June 18, 2026, the integration of water charges and property tax payments into its official WhatsApp chatbot service. This new feature aims to provide residents with a convenient and accessible method for settling their municipal bills.

Tambaram Mayor and Deputy Mayor Boycott Park Inauguration Over Ministerial Delay

On June 18, 2026, the Tambaram Mayor and Deputy Mayor, along with other local body representatives, reportedly boycotted a park inauguration. Their protest stemmed from waiting two hours for a TVK Minister, alleging a lack of respect shown towards elected local representatives.

NGT Orders Urgent Action to Curb Sewage Pollution in Korattur and Madambakkam Lakes

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order on June 18, 2026, mandating urgent action to address sewage pollution in Korattur and Madambakkam lakes in Chennai. This directive underscores the critical need to protect these local water bodies from further environmental degradation and ensure their ecological health.

Chennai Power Cut Affects Several Areas for Scheduled Maintenance

Several areas across Chennai are experiencing a scheduled power shutdown on June 18, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This outage is attributed to ongoing maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works being carried out by electricity authorities to ensure reliable power supply.

Traffic Diversions Implemented Near Elephant Gate Road

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced on June 18, 2026, that traffic diversions have been implemented near Elephant Gate Road. These measures are likely in place to effectively manage the flow of traffic and alleviate congestion in the area.

Mangrove Planting Underway Along Buckingham Canal to Enhance Climate Resilience

Tamil Nadu has reportedly undertaken the planting of 20,000 mangroves along the Buckingham Canal. This significant environmental initiative, highlighted on June 17, 2026, aims to bolster Chennai's climate resilience and protect its coastal ecosystems.

British Tourist Praises Cleanliness of Marina Beach in Viral Video

A British tourist has shared a video on June 18, 2026, praising the cleanliness of Marina Beach, which has since gone viral. The video counters negative perceptions and highlights the efforts made to maintain the iconic Chennai landmark, drawing positive attention to the city.

Crime & Public Safety

Two Arrested in TNHB Flats Scam, Defrauding 13 Individuals of ₹36.6 Lakh

On June 18, 2026, Chennai police arrested two individuals for allegedly orchestrating a Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) flats scam. The accused reportedly cheated 13 people of a total of ₹36.6 lakh, prompting further investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Partner in Chennai

A tragic incident occurred on June 18, 2026, in Chennai where a woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her partner. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.

Daily Wage Worker Dies After Jumping into Retteri Lake to Evade Police

On June 18, 2026, a daily wage worker tragically died after reportedly jumping into Retteri Lake in Chennai in an attempt to avoid police apprehension. The incident is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Funeral Held for Dalit Youth Following Alleged Custodial Torture Death

The funeral of a Dalit youth was held on June 18, 2026, in Chennai, following his death reportedly due to torture while in custody. The incident has drawn attention to concerns regarding police procedures and custodial treatment, with calls for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Education & Judiciary

Pachaiyappa College Becomes Co-Educational Institution After 184 Years

In a historic decision on June 18, 2026, Chennai's Pachaiyappa College has transitioned into a co-educational institution, marking a significant change after 184 years. This move is expected to broaden access to education and foster a more inclusive learning environment for students.

Madras High Court Emphasizes Active Judicial Hearings and Transparency

The Madras High Court issued a significant directive on June 18, 2026, emphasizing the necessity for judges to remain active during hearings and uphold transparency in judicial proceedings. This ruling aims to enhance the efficiency and accountability of the court system.

Madras High Court Rules Authorities Must Consider Objections to Church Construction Near Temples

On June 18, 2026, the Madras High Court ruled that authorities must consider objections raised by the Hindu majority when a church is proposed for construction near a temple. This decision underscores the importance of addressing community sentiments and maintaining religious harmony in such development projects.

IIT Madras Graduates 1,460 Students from World's Largest Non-Campus Degree Program

On June 18, 2026, IIT Madras celebrated the graduation of 1,460 students from its online Bachelor of Science (BS) degree program in Data Science and Applications. This program stands as the world's largest non-campus degree initiative, showcasing innovative approaches to higher education.

Madras High Court States ChatGPT is No Substitute for Teachers or Classroom Learning

The Madras High Court, in a ruling on June 18, 2026, asserted that artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT cannot replace human teachers or traditional classroom learning. The court's statement emphasizes the irreplaceable value of direct human instruction and interaction in education.

AIADMK Objects to Speaker's Notice on Four MLA Resignations in Madras High Court

On June 18, 2026, the AIADMK filed an objection in the Madras High Court regarding a notice issued by the Speaker concerning the resignation of four of its MLAs. The party's challenge highlights ongoing political and legal complexities surrounding legislative procedures.

Transportation & Infrastructure

LPG Shortage Delays Chennai Metro Rail Phase II Construction

The ongoing construction work for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project is currently facing delays, reportedly due to a shortage of LPG. This scarcity is impacting the progress of vital infrastructure development, potentially affecting future commuting options in the city.

EMU Train Delays Impact Hundreds of Commuters at MGR Chennai Central

Hundreds of commuters experienced significant disruptions to their daily travel on June 18, 2026, as several EMU trains were delayed at MGR Chennai Central railway station. Passengers voiced complaints regarding the impact of these delays on their routines and schedules.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorm with Hail Expected Across Chennai, High Near 36°C

Chennai is currently experiencing light drizzle with a temperature of 29.3°C. The forecast for today, June 18th, 2026, anticipates a thunderstorm with hail, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 36°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated.

Weather: Light drizzle — 29.3°C. Today: Thunderstorm with hail, 27°C – 36°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day concludes, Chennai reflects on a blend of political pronouncements, civic advancements, and ongoing challenges. The legislative agenda and judicial interventions highlight the dynamic governance landscape, while infrastructure and environmental issues continue to demand attention. Residents will be watching for further updates on policy implementations and civic projects in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).