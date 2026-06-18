Mumbai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delayed & NEET Train Schedule

Mumbai, June 18: Mumbai is grappling with significant challenges today, most notably a deepening water crisis exacerbated by a delayed monsoon, which has prompted the BMC to implement stringent water cuts. Amidst these civic concerns, the city's transport infrastructure is preparing for the NEET-UG re-examination, with local train services adjusted to facilitate student travel. Other key developments include new state-level policy changes and ongoing crime and safety reports.

Top Stories

Water Crisis Deepens Across Mumbai Amidst Delayed Monsoon

Mumbai is currently experiencing a severe water crisis, with the seven vital lakes supplying the city holding only about 10% of their total capacity. This critical situation has led the BMC to implement a 20% water cut for industrial and commercial establishments, effective from June 17th. The city is facing its driest June in over a decade, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the monsoon's significant advancement in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is now likely only after June 24th or 25th. Navi Mumbai has also launched an emergency initiative to revive 100 traditional open wells for non-potable use to address local scarcity, as the Morbe Dam's water level has dropped to 12.73 percent.

Mumbai Local Trains to Operate Full Schedule on Sunday for NEET-UG Re-Exam

Central and Western Railways have announced that all local train services will operate according to the regular weekday timetable on Sunday, June 21st, 2026. This decision was made to ensure smooth travel for candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination, with Sunday mega blocks being cancelled for the day.

Civic & Administration

Maharashtra Tightens RTI Rules, Hikes Fees

The Maharashtra government has tightened Right to Information (RTI) rules, increasing application fees and making proof of citizenship mandatory for applicants. These new regulations were introduced and came into effect on June 17th and 18th, impacting citizens seeking information under the RTI Act.

RTO Clerical Staff Begin Indefinite Strike Across Maharashtra

Clerical staff of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) across Maharashtra commenced an indefinite strike on June 17th, disrupting various services. The strike is expected to continue impacting RTO operations statewide.

BMC Additional Commissioner's Transfer Stayed

The transfer of BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi has been stayed on June 18th. The decision was reportedly made in connection with her duties related to Maharashtra's State Information Report (SIR).

Criticism Over "Hollow Claims" on Mumbai's Greenery

Reports published on June 17th highlight public criticism regarding what are described as "hollow claims" about the state of Mumbai's greenery. The reports suggest a disparity between official statements and the ground reality of urban environmental development.

Crime & Safety

Woman Killed, Two Injured in Vile Parle Car Accident

A 41-year-old woman was killed and two others sustained injuries when a speeding electric car reportedly collided with three two-wheelers near Vile Parle station on Wednesday evening, June 17th. Police have since booked the car driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted by Track Intrusion

Mumbai Metro One services experienced a 17-minute disruption on June 18th after a 24-year-old individual was found walking on the tracks. This incident raised concerns about unauthorized access and safety protocols on the metro line.

Dy CM Orders Emergency Plan After Tanker Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Following a tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on June 18th ordered an emergency plan to be put in place. The directive aims to address safety and response protocols for such incidents on the critical highway.

Comedian Praneet More and Dr. Sejal Pawar Interrogated by Cyber Cell

Comedian Praneet More and Dr. Sejal Pawar were interrogated for eight hours by the cyber cell on June 17th, with their mobile phones reportedly seized during the investigation. Further details regarding the nature of the inquiry were not immediately available.

Two Mumbai Youths Arrested with Charas in Kullu

Two youths from Mumbai were reportedly arrested in Kullu on June 18th for possession of charas. The arrests were made as part of a drug enforcement operation.

State Policy & Health

Maharashtra to Withdraw 44 Cases Related to Agitations

The Maharashtra government announced on June 17th its decision to withdraw 44 cases related to religious and political agitations. This move is expected to impact individuals previously charged in connection with these events.

Maharashtra Health Department Reviews Infrastructure Amid Lifestyle Disease Surge

The Maharashtra health department conducted a review of its infrastructure on June 17th in response to a surge in lifestyle diseases across the state. The review aims to assess and potentially enhance the healthcare system's capacity to manage these growing health concerns.

Culture & Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Expected in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey' Premiere

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan is expected to visit Mumbai soon for the premiere of his film, 'The Odyssey'. His visit is anticipated to draw significant attention from film enthusiasts and media.

Sonbhadra Documentary Film Promoted in Mumbai

A documentary film from Sonbhadra is currently being promoted in Mumbai, with environmental activist Jagat Narayan Vishwakarma reportedly invited for the promotional events on June 18th. The film aims to highlight environmental issues.

Weather & Outlook

Light Drizzle Expected in Mumbai, Highs Near 34°C

Mumbai is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 30.8°C this morning. The forecast for today, June 18th, indicates light drizzle with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 34°C. Residents should prepare for hot and humid conditions in the coming 48 hours, with significant monsoon activity expected only after June 24th.

Weather: Clear sky — 30.8°C. Today: Light drizzle, 29°C – 34°C.

Mumbai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Mumbai navigates its current water scarcity and awaits the monsoon's full arrival, residents are also observing changes in state policies and administrative functions. The city continues its daily rhythm with events and public services adapting to immediate needs, while authorities address both ongoing civic issues and emerging safety concerns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).