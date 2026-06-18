Jaipur Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Murder-Suicide, Firecracker Raids & Weather Alert

Jaipur: Jaipur is grappling with a mix of significant events today, ranging from a tragic domestic incident to ongoing civic and safety concerns. Authorities are actively addressing illegal firecracker units and an incident of stone pelting, while the High Court has raised questions regarding road construction. Amidst these developments, the city is also preparing for potential weather changes, with alerts issued for storms and rain.

Top Stories

Man Allegedly Kills Wife and Daughter in Jaipur, Surrenders to Police

A distressing incident occurred in Jaipur on Thursday morning when a man allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter with a sword before surrendering to the police. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Noida Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Airport Operations, Civic Issues & Business Growth.

Police Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Units After Fatal Explosion

Following a recent fatal explosion, Jaipur police have intensified their efforts against illegal firecracker operations. On Wednesday night and into Thursday, multiple unauthorized firecracker storage facilities were busted in areas like Kho Nagoriyan, leading to arrests and the seizure of explosives exceeding permissible limits.

Stone Pelting Incident Reported in Hasanpura Over Parking Dispute

Stone pelting reportedly broke out between two communities in Hasanpura, Jaipur, on Thursday night. The incident, which occurred following an argument over car parking, prompted police intervention to de-escalate the situation and restore calm.

Civic & Local Government

Sachin Pilot Intervenes in Panchna Dam Dispute, Urges Government Action

Sachin Pilot has entered the ongoing Panchna Dam dispute, stressing the universal need for water and calling upon the Bhajanlal government to fulfill its responsibilities. His intervention on Thursday highlights the political and social sensitivity of the water resource issue in the region. Delhi Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Child Trafficking Bust, NEET Cooling Zones, Telegram & IIT Delhi Rankings.

Rajasthan High Court Questions Luni Riverbed Road Construction

The Rajasthan High Court has raised concerns regarding road construction activities in the Luni Riverbed. On Thursday, the court questioned the legality of these constructions and sought action against the responsible officials, emphasizing environmental and regulatory compliance.

Dilapidated Buildings Pose Safety Risk, Two Deaths Reported in Eight Days

Dilapidated buildings in Jaipur continue to pose a significant safety risk to residents. Reports on Thursday highlighted that an old haveli has claimed the lives of a child and an elderly woman within the last eight days, underscoring the urgent need for civic action on unsafe structures.

Rajasthan Government Relaxes Promotion Norms for State Staff

The Rajasthan government has announced a relaxation of promotion norms for its employees by two years. This policy change, reported on Wednesday, aims to facilitate career progression for government staff across the state.

"Bhaskar Samadhan" Initiative Addresses Jaipur's Core Civic Problems

The "Bhaskar Samadhan" initiative is reportedly making progress in resolving fundamental civic issues in Jaipur. On Thursday, it was highlighted that problems related to roads, water supply, and sewerage, which are major concerns for the city, are being actively addressed.

Health & Innovation

SMS Hospital to Introduce AI-Based Robotic Physiotherapy

SMS Hospital in Jaipur is set to launch AI-based robotic physiotherapy, marking a first for Rajasthan. This innovative technology, announced on Thursday, aims to enhance rehabilitation services and improve patient outcomes at the hospital.

Pharmacist Arrested for Illegally Selling Expensive Medicines at SMS Hospital

A pharmacist at SMS Hospital was reportedly caught on Thursday selling expensive medicines and injections at reduced prices, with a 10,000 rupee injection allegedly sold for 1,500 rupees. Authorities are investigating the illegal sale of pharmaceutical products.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Chain Snatching Gang from Punjab Busted in Jaipur

Jaipur police have reportedly busted a gang of chain snatchers from Punjab who were operating in the city. On Thursday, it was revealed that the criminals, who would steal bikes and target women, had allegedly robbed six women and were staying in a hotel.

Attackers of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Released on Bail, Garlanded by Supporters

Five individuals accused of assaulting Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest in Jaipur were granted bail on Wednesday. Following their release, they were reportedly garlanded by supporters, drawing attention to the incident.

Culture & Education

Jaipur's Pranav Secures 7th Rank in CA Final Results

The results for the CA Final examination were announced on Thursday, with Jaipur's Pranav achieving an impressive 7th rank nationally. Shagun from Chittorgarh also secured the 15th rank, highlighting strong performances from Rajasthan students.

Gurjar Education Conference Concludes, Jaipur Declaration Issued

The Gurjar Education Conference concluded on Thursday, bringing together educators and researchers from across the country. The conference culminated in the issuance of the 'Jaipur Declaration', outlining key resolutions and recommendations for the education sector.

Queen of Rajasthan Season 5 Photoshoot Held in Jaipur

The Queen of Rajasthan Season 5 held its glamorous photoshoot on Thursday by a swimming pool in Jaipur, showcasing fashion and talent. The event highlighted the city's vibrant cultural and entertainment scene.

'Jaipur ka Band' to Perform in Paris for PM Modi's Welcome

The 'Jaipur ka Band', featuring Raees Bharti and the 'Dhod Group', is set to perform on the streets of Paris today as part of the welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This cultural exchange highlights Jaipur's artistic presence on an international stage.

Lakshyaraj Prakash Explores Fresco Art, Advocates for Indian Heritage

Lakshyaraj Prakash recently learned fresco art and created his own painting, emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian artistic traditions. On Thursday, he stated that Indians are custodians of their art and culture, advocating for their continued promotion.

Business & Development

ITC Hotels Expands Presence in Rajasthan with New Jaipur Property

ITC Hotels is expanding its footprint in Rajasthan with the opening of a new Welcomhotel in Jaipur. The 140-key property, announced on Thursday, signifies growth in the city's hospitality sector and is expected to boost tourism.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Today in Jaipur, High Near 36°C

Jaipur is experiencing a clear sky this morning with a temperature of 32.4°C, but the weather is expected to change significantly today due to a Western Disturbance. Thunderstorms, rain, and hail are forecast for Jaipur and several other districts in Rajasthan, with wind speeds potentially reaching 70 km/h and a high of 36°C. The weather is expected to worsen again on June 19th with further alerts for storms and rain.

Weather: Clear sky — 32.4°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 27°C – 36°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day concludes, Jaipur continues to navigate a complex array of issues, from public safety and civic infrastructure to political interventions and cultural showcases. The outcomes of ongoing investigations and policy discussions will shape the city's trajectory in the coming days, while residents remain vigilant about the evolving weather patterns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).