Chennai Road Rage: 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Yanci Killed After Bar Dispute Escalates Into Fatal Crash

An 18-year-old woman was killed and another teenager injured after a dispute that reportedly began inside a bar in Chennai escalated into a road rage incident, police said. The crash took place after two groups who had argued at the establishment left the venue and later confronted each other on the road, as reported by Dainik Jagran. Authorities have arrested three men in connection with the case and launched a wider investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The collision killed Yancy, an 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, police said. A 17-year-old girl who was travelling with her sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities said the injured teenager remains under medical care while investigators continue to gather witness statements and review evidence related to the crash. Bengaluru Road Rage: 1 Killed, Another Injured As SUV Driver Runs Them Over for Refusing To Buy Cigarettes Near Vasanthapura; Shocking Video Surfaces.

According to police, the incident began when two groups of young people got into an altercation at a bar in Chennai. After leaving the premises, members of both groups travelled separately, with one group riding on two-wheelers and the other in an SUV.

Investigators said the confrontation continued outside the bar. Police are examining claims that people on the two-wheelers attempted to throw stones at the SUV while both groups were on the road. The situation allegedly escalated when the SUV rammed into one of the motorcycles. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 6 Killed, Including Constable, After Speeding Car Crashes Into Lorry Near Police Checkpoint in Tiruppur (Watch Video).

3 Arrested, Bar Sealed in Chennai Road Rage Case

Police have arrested three men aged between 19 and 21 in connection with the incident. A 17-year-old boy is also being questioned as part of the investigation.

Officials additionally sealed the bar where the initial altercation allegedly took place after finding that underage patrons may have been allowed entry. A special investigation team has been formed to examine both the fatal crash and possible violations by the establishment.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash. Investigators are also examining whether the collision was intentional and what role each individual involved played in the incident.

The case has drawn attention because the victim was a young refugee and because the incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute that escalated rapidly from a bar altercation into a deadly road confrontation. Authorities said further legal action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).