A shocking case of road rage has come to light from Bengaluru, where a techie died while another sustained injuries after being run over by an SUV for refusing to comply with the driver's order to buy cigarettes. The incident reportedly unfolded early on May 10 near Vasantapura Main Road when the accused, identified as Prateek R, pulled up to a pushcart on the roadside and ordered the victims, Sanjay H N and Chetan, to buy him four to five cigarettes. The victims refused to comply with his order, prompting an enraged Prateek to get out of the car and attempt to hit Chetan, but was stopped by Sanjay, who intervened. A woman who was with the accused dragged him back to the car and left the place. Shortly after finishing their tea, Chetan and Sanjay got on their respective bikes. They left the place when Prateek pulled up behind them on his SUV and deliberately rammed into them, causing Sanjay to fall on the pavement, resulting in head injuries, while Chetan was flung onto the bonnet. While both Chetan and Sanjay were taken to the nearby hospital, Sanjay died three days later on May 13, while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the accused for murder. Bengaluru Road Rage Case: Karnataka High Court Restrains Police From Initiating Coercive Action Against IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

SUV Rams Techies Over Cigarette Dispute

