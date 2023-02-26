Salem, February 26: A man was kidnapped and later killed in Chennai by four persons for allegedly speaking ill of his former boss in Nolambur early Friday. The victim was mercilessly beaten to death and then his body was set on fire before dumping it near Mangadu. The police have arrested four persons, including the employer while looking for one. Uttar Pradesh Triple Murder: Woman Kills Husband, Two Step-Sons With Knife in Gorakhpur; Arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused were arrested on Saturday. The accused were identified as L Venkatraman (48), and his associates included a junior film artist named M Gopi, M Ganapathy (29), and M Dilip. The deceased was named B Babuji (50) of Ayanambakkam. Babuji used to work as the collection agent for Venkatraman who used to lend money on a loan basis. Delhi Triple Murder: Family Alleges Accused Was Demanding Property and Harassing His Wife.

Reportedly, Venkatraman had fired fired Babuji after he was found to have stolen a gold chain from his child. The horror unfolded on Thurday night when the four accused approached Babuji was dining at a popular hotel on 100 Feet Road in Koyambedu. They forcefully threw him in their car and took him to a house in Nolambur where they thrashed him to his death. After killing him, the accused took the body in a car and dumped it in a garbage yard at Kolapakkam near Mangadu where they set his body on fire.

