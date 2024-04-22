A 24-year-old software professional died after he fell into an underground water tank at a hostel in Hyderabad's Gachibowli. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The deceased, Sheikh Akmal, can be seen walking in carrying groceries. He walks four steps and then falls into the open tank. A case has been registered against the hostel owner after the incident. Hyderabad: Woman Found Dead in Kukatpally, Police Investigate Suspected Rape Case.

Youth Dead After Falling Into Uncovered Water Tank

