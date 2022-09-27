Mumbai, September 27: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy living in Ekta Valmiki Welfare Society Chali in Nallasopara, was electrocuted after he had accidentally touched the water that had an immersion heater in it. The child has been identified as Ansh Kagda.

The child was at home along with his father when the tragic incident took place, reported Lokmat.

The family has been mourning since the incident. On the afternoon of the incident, Ansh's father Dev Kagda went to the bathroom with a heater in a bucket to warm water for bathing at home. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Widow, Minor Daughter Found Dead at Their Home in Amroha

While playing, Ansh also went with his father to the bathroom. Accidentally he put his hand inside the tub in which the water was being warmed up with the heater. He suffered the electric shock and fell on the ground of the bathroom with a thud. The family took him to a nearby hospital for treatment but the doctor there declared him brought dead.

Cops have not found any foul play in the incident and they said no complaint has been lodged in this regard. However, a post-mortem on the child’s body will ascertain the actual cause behind his death. An unnatural death case has been registered at Achole police station. Mumbai Shocker: 'Friend Zoned' by Girl, Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Andheri

Achole police has registered a case of sudden death after inquiry and investigation in the said incident is underway.

