Chennai Weather Forecast Today, June 2: Thunderstorms Expected After Scorching Afternoon Temperatures

Chennai residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms coupled with high temperatures. The day is set to be warm, with the mercury climbing to a high of 38°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 29°C. Humidity is expected to be a significant factor, contributing to the overall discomfort.

Today's Forecast for Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 38°C Low 29°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 40% Max Wind 17 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Chennai — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 9 km/h 03:00 30°C Thunderstorm 3% 11 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 5% 9 km/h 09:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 8% 7 km/h 15:00 35°C Thunderstorm 36% 13 km/h 18:00 32°C Thunderstorm 28% 16 km/h 21:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 13 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Chennai weather forecast indicates a 40% chance of rain, with thunderstorms being the dominant feature of the day, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Early morning hours might see some isolated showers, but the sky is predicted to be clear from midnight until around 9 AM. However, as the day progresses, the chance of rain increases, with a peak probability of 36% around 3 PM, coinciding with the hottest part of the day. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to be around 17 km/h, offering little respite from the heat and humidity. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds To Keep Delhi-NCR Cool Till June 4; AQI in Satisfactory Category.

An hourly outlook reveals a dynamic weather pattern. While the early hours of June 2 will be around 30°C with a slight chance of thunderstorms, the temperature will climb steadily, reaching the day's peak of 38°C by midday under clear skies. The atmosphere is expected to turn more unsettled by the afternoon, with a significant rise in the probability of thunderstorms and rain around 3 PM, persisting through the early evening. By late evening, the rain chances will decrease, but thunderstorms may continue intermittently.

Looking at recent weather trends, reports suggest that hot weather has been prevailing across coastal Tamil Nadu, a pattern expected to continue. Furthermore, there is anticipation for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into Kerala and Tamil Nadu around June 3-4. This incoming monsoon system could bring significant rainfall to the region in the coming days, though northern districts may experience a dry spell initially. Weather Forecast Today, June 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat and potential thunderstorms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the peak temperature hours between noon and 4 PM. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. For those venturing out, carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable due to the possibility of sudden showers. Commutes might be affected by rain, so planning journeys with extra time is prudent. Given the fluctuating weather conditions, staying updated with the latest Chennai weather update is essential for planning the day safely and comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).