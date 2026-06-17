'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Rahul Gandhi To Launch Nationwide Agitation Against Paper Leaks and Exam Irregularities From Kota Today

New Delhi, June 17: The Congress, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will launch its nationwide “Chhatron Ki Goonj” agitation from Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday, targeting paper leaks, examination irregularities, and rising unemployment. The campaign will also focus on other issues affecting India's youth and recruitment-related concerns, a party leader said on Tuesday. The campaign will commence on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Kota district, where Gandhi will interact directly with students and aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

Ahead of the protest, Gandhi reached out to students angered by paper leaks, cancelled exams and stalled recruitments and said on X, “I know you're exhausted. You're angry. But remember this - when the government refuses to listen, you have to raise your voice louder.” Gandhi said, “Let's come together and become a roar that can't be ignored. Starting from Kota - then reaching every corner of the country. This is a fight for your future. And I'm with you.” Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Paper Leaks, Exam Chaos Ahead of Kota Student Rally.

Announcing the initiative, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi will address student conventions in various cities across the country. Beginning from Kota, he will engage directly with students and competitive exam aspirants." According to Venugopal, the first phase of the campaign will continue with events in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and Delhi on July 14. The Congress has alleged that recurring examination paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations, and rising unemployment are jeopardising the future of millions of young Indians.

Through this campaign, the Congress aims to mobilise students, job aspirants, teachers, and youth organisations while raising these concerns at the national level. Earlier, the Congress, from its official X account, shared Venugopal's statement which said, "Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign to highlight issues such as exam paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment, and concerns affecting India's youth."

"As part of the Congress' campaign, Rahul Gandhi will address a series of student conventions across the country, beginning in Kota on Wednesday, followed by Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and Delhi on July 14,” said Venugopal. “The events will bring together students, competitive exam aspirants, educators, youth organisations, and others affected by examination-related controversies. The campaign aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by millions of young Indians, including recurring paper leaks, rising examination costs, recruitment irregularities, and the lack of a transparent and fair education and recruitment system," Venugopal added. ‘INDIA Bloc Has Already Won 2029 Lok Sabha Elections’, Says Rahul Gandhi as He Unveils Unity Strategy.

Overseeing arrangements for Gandhi’s event, Kota District Congress President Rakhi Gautam and Kota Rural Congress President Bhanu Pratap Singh said the party chose Kota, the country's renowned coaching hub, as the starting point of the nationwide movement. They noted that Rahul Gandhi was invited to visit Kota during a recent conference held in Pushkar. They said the Congress campaign would provide a platform for students across the country to voice their grievances and seek solutions to issues related to education and employment. Preparations for the event are underway, and an AICC team has already reached Kota to inspect potential venues.

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