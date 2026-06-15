Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Paper Leaks, Exam Chaos Ahead of Kota Student Rally

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on the Central government on Monday, characterizing repeated exam cancellations and paper leaks as a direct blow to the aspirations of millions of young Indians. In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi expressed strong disapproval over the infrastructure and logistical hardships faced by student aspirants. Sharing a video that reportedly depicted overcrowding and chaotic scenes at Patliputra railway station-where candidates heading for a police constable exam alleged a severe shortage of trains-the Congress leader accused the administration of failing to provide basic, safe transit for students.

"This video has shaken me," Gandhi stated in his post. He contrasted the administrative efforts made during national elections with the current struggles of students, alleging that while the government readily arranges entire train networks during voting cycles, students are left to deal with suffocating crowds and helplessness. The statement comes as the Congress party prepares to launch a major nationwide campaign focused on paper leaks and examination irregularities. The first phase of this initiative will begin on Wednesday, June 17, with Gandhi scheduled to address a mega student convention titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Kota, Rajasthan. 'INDIA Bloc Has Already Won 2029 Lok Sabha Elections', Says Rahul Gandhi as He Unveils Unity Strategy.

The upcoming rally in Kota-a prominent national hub for competitive exam coaching-marks the beginning of a structured opposition tour. Following the Rajasthan event, Gandhi is slated to lead subsequent student conventions in major academic and administrative centers, including Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and New Delhi on July 14. According to official party statements, the movement aims to cross traditional political party lines. The Congress plans to utilize its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), alongside the Youth Congress and regional committees, to mobilize affected student populations, educators, and youth organizations nationwide.

The political escalation follows a period of heightened public debate surrounding the integrity of national competitive assessments. Over the past several months, widespread student protests and legal challenges regarding paper leaks, sudden exam cancellations, and rising registration costs have regularly drawn national attention. The opposition's campaign is structured to provide an organized platform for students to share their experiences while demanding systemic accountability from the government for what they describe as a repeated failure to protect the transparency of the recruitment and educational systems. Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on Indian Seafarers Killed in US Navy Attacks.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Government on Paper Leaks and Student Welfare

इस वीडियो ने मुझे झकझोर दिया। ये उस भारत के लाचार युवा हैं - जिसकी सरकार अपने अरबपति दोस्तों पर लाखों करोड़ लुटा देती है, पर अपने ही छात्रों को एक सुरक्षित सफ़र तक नहीं दे सकती। चुनाव के वक़्त यही सरकार पूरी-पूरी ट्रेनों का इंतज़ाम कर लेती है। और परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्रों के… https://t.co/v5uF4l7bOV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2026

"I promise you this-we will carry this voice to those deaf ears. Every student will get their due, their justice," Gandhi wrote, urging students to gather in Kota to turn their concerns into a collective call for reform.

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