Punjab, December 25: North-western India, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, mostly recorded “very poor” to “severe” air quality on Friday amid a drop in wind speed. A minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung, Delhi on Friday.

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Foggy conditions were also seen in Ludhiana as the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 2 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow. Rajasthan Winters: Mount Abu Coldest at Minus 2 Degrees Celsius; Churu, Sikar, Bhilwara and Other Regions Reel Under Severe Cold Wave Conditions.

Cold Wave Conditions & Very Poor Air Quality Recorded in North-Western India:

Punjab: Foggy conditions in Ludhiana as the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 2 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fe2HLJU6Wk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

The weather forecast predicted that till December 27 the cold wave situation will prevail in New Delhi followed by slight relief. From December 27, the temperature may increase due to the cloudy weather conditions. A stronger western disturbance is likely to affect North India and may result in snowfall over peaks and rain in Punjab and Haryana on December 26 and 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).