Jaipur, December 21: Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu recording the minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours. In some parts of the state, the minimum temperature increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said. Places like Churu and Bhilwara, Dabok and Chittorgarh also felt the winter chills as cold wave gripped these regions. On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled between 22 and 27.4 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

On Sunday, Mount Abu, which the state's only hill station, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. The weather agency said that the minimum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at most parts of the state in next 48 hours. Apart from Mount Abu, Churu recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar 2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 in bhilwara, 2.9 in Pilani, 4 in Chittorgarh, 5.2 in Banasthali, 5.9 in Sriganganagar and 6.3 in Kota and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

As per IMD forecast, minimum temperatures increased by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that cold wave conditions still persist over east Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Odisha and will continue for the next 24 hours.

