New Delhi, September 23: Amid hectic lobbying in the Congress on the issue of the Rajasthan leadership, the party top brass has asked Sachin Pilot to stay put in Jaipur and meet MLAs till a final decision is taken. Pilot reportedly flew to Jaipur on Friday after being in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is waiting for the decision.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had met Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that he has refused to contest the party President's election and wants a non-Gandhi to head the party. Sachin Pilot To Be New Rajasthan CM? Speculations Rife As Ashok Gehlot Decides To Contest Congress President Election.

"I will be filing nomination soon and it's the need of the hour that opposition should be strong..." he said. Gehlot, who had sought to carry on as Chief Minister and run for party President, said that the party will decide on his successor as Chief Minister.

However, it is not clear yet whether Gehlot will first step down as Chief Minister and contest, or resign after the election. Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister, is a strong contender for the Chief Ministership while hectic lobbying is going on in the state with C.P. Joshi and B.D. Kalla throwing their hat in the ring too.

