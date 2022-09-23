As Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot prepares to file his nomination papers for the Congress President Elections, there have been demands with people asking Sachin Pilot to be elevated as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Several people took to social media to demand "justice" for Sachin Pilot. One user said that the party should announce Sachin Pilot as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. "We shall not waste any time thinking on such a thing. I'm sure this will the opinion of all Congress workers," the user stated. On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that he will file his nomination for the post of party president. He also added that Sonia Gandhi, and Ajay Maken will decide on the next Rajasthan CM.

People Want Justice for Pilot

Acharya Pramod, who is considered close to Sachin Pilot says: The Congress leadership, the MLAs will decide who will be the next Rajasthan Chief Minister but the people want justice for Pilot @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) September 23, 2022

Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM

Honest opinion - Once @ashokgehlot51 is the AICC President, without any delay the party should announce @SachinPilot as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. We shall not waste any time thinking on such a thing. I'm sure this will the opinion of all Congress workers.#Rajasthan — Sunejo Stephenson (@s_u_n_e_j_o) September 23, 2022

Rumours Claim That Pilot Will Be Rajasthan’s New CM

Internal Rivalry of Congress Party To Be Sorted Out?

2/2 Thirdly, after Gehlot comes to Delhi, he will propose @SachinPilot as CM of Rajasthan so that internal rivalry of the party can be sorted out. Forthly, He & @priyankagandhi will now be free to visit countryside & campaign, thus establishing his own footprints in the country. — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) September 22, 2022

Sachin Pilot As Rajasthan CM Would Be Like Performing Harakiri

With @ashokgehlot51 all set to become Congress chief, now not appointing @SachinPilot as Rajasthan cm would be like performing harakiri by @INCIndia — Satya Prakash (@SatyaaPrakaash) September 23, 2022

Who Would Be Rajasthan’s New CM?

