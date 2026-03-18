Mumbai, March 18: Petrol prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, providing temporary relief to consumers amidst a turbulent global energy market. Check the latest petrol rates today, March 18, in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

In the national capital, petrol continues to retail at INR 94.77 per litre, while in Mumbai, it is priced at INR 103.54. This stability comes despite Brent crude oil surging past the USD 103 per barrel mark due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) appear to be absorbing the increased landed costs for now, maintaining retail rates that were last revised in mid-2024. Gold Rate Today, March 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Petrol Rate Today, March 18, 2026

City Petrol Price (per Litre) Delhi INR 94.77 Mumbai INR 103.54 Chennai INR 100.80 Kolkata INR 105.45 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Hyderabad INR 107.46 Pune INR 103.99 Ahmedabad INR 94.68 Lucknow INR 94.72 Jaipur INR 105.11 Noida INR 94.90 Gurugram INR 95.51 Ghaziabad INR 94.58 Srinagar INR 100.64 Jodhpur INR 104.43

Petrol Price Today: Global Crude Surge and Domestic Impact

The primary driver behind the current pressure on fuel prices is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Brent crude has climbed over 40% since the start of the year, recently hitting a peak of USD 136.56 per barrel before stabilizing near USD 103. For a country like India, which imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements, such spikes typically lead to inflationary pressure. Silver Rate Today, March 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

However, domestic pump prices have been "frozen" by OMCs for an extended period. Industry experts suggest that while the government has managed to shield the public from immediate price shocks, the widening gap between international costs and retail prices is putting a strain on the balance sheets of companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).