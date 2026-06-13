Congress To Launch Nationwide Protest Against NEET Paper Leaks and Unemployment; Rahul Gandhi To Address Student Conventions

The Congress party on Saturday announced the first phase of a comprehensive, nationwide agitation targeting what it describes as an escalating crisis of competitive examination paper leaks, institutional irregularities, and severe youth unemployment. In an official statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal confirmed that the mass outreach campaign has been structured “under the guidance of the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge and the empowering leadership of Rahul Gandhi".

Phase One Schedule: Focus on Coaching Hubs

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to anchor the movement by spearheading a sequence of major student conventions across key educational hubs. Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on Indian Seafarers Killed in US Navy Attacks.

The phase-one itinerary spans several major states:

Kota (Rajasthan): June 17

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): July 10

Patna (Bihar): July 11,

Delhi: July 14

According to the party framework, these conventions are designed to bring together a wide coalition of stakeholders, including students, job aspirants, prominent youth organisations, educators, and families directly impacted by recurring examination controversies.

Congress Announces the First Phase of a Nationwide Campaign Against Paper Leaks, Exam Irregularities, and Unemployment

The Indian National Congress announces the first phase of a nationwide campaign against paper leaks, exam irregularities, unemployment, and the systematic betrayal of India’s youth by the Modi government. Here is the statement by Congress General Secretary (Org.) Shri… pic.twitter.com/d0THgzZZPg — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2026

Mass Public Mobilisation Strategy

The opposition party intends to scale its grievances into a non-partisan public movement. Venugopal’s statement noted that the initiative will highlight "the hardships faced by millions of young Indians whose futures are being repeatedly jeopardised by paper leaks, rising examination costs and the government’s failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system". To execute the mass campaign, Congress will synchronise its primary frontal wings - including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress - alongside State, District, and Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs).

The operational push will utilise a mix of traditional and digital channels. The party statement noted that "physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale". Party leadership emphasised that the core objective of the movement is to unite India's student community beyond strict political lines. The conventions aim to establish an open platform where youth can voice grievances and collectively demand accountability in cases of examination system breakdowns and paper leak scandals.

Policy Demands and Legislative Push

The Congress platform has formalised specific administrative adjustments previously championed by Rahul Gandhi. These include the "decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets and accountability at the highest levels of government, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan)". Additionally, the party noted that Gandhi has consistently treated structural transparency and meritocracy in education as a "pressing matter of national importance" rather than a localized political issue. Rahul Gandhi Lauds 18-Year-Old Sarthak Sidhant for ‘Exposing’ CBSE-OSM Discrepancies, Calls It ‘Victory of Youth Over Government’ (Watch Video).

Moving forward, the Congress legislative block plans to leverage this public momentum to force a comprehensive discussion inside both Houses of Parliament. The opposition intends to draft and push for robust legislative safeguards designed to protect the professional interests and academic security of India’s student population.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).