Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on Indian Seafarers Killed in US Navy Attacks

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, demanding transparency over the deaths of three Indian seafarers killed in U.S. military strikes in the Gulf of Oman. Reaffirming his "compromised" jibe, the Congress leader heavily criticized the Prime Minister for failing to issue a public statement confronting Washington after three foreign-flagged merchant ships carrying Indian crew members were targeted by the U.S. Navy within four days.

Demand for Executive Accountability

In a statement posted on social media, Gandhi questioned the government's perceived hesitation to directly address the actions of a major global ally, particularly ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit. He emphasized that the families of the deceased sailors deserve a firm, high-level response from the Indian executive. MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for Second Time Over Strikes on Vessels With Indian Seafarers (Watch Video).

"Three Indians have been killed in U.S. attacks on three ships in international waters within three days," Gandhi stated. "When any foreign power murders an Indian, the Prime Minister has to speak up. A compromised PM cannot protect the sons of Mother India because he lacks either the courage or the strength to confront those who took their lives."

MEA Confirms Attack on Commercial Tankers

The political row erupted following official confirmation from New Delhi that the U.S. Navy targeted three foreign-flagged commercial tankers off the coast of Oman. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Palau-flagged oil tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by U.S. forces on June 8.

On June 10, a second precision strike targeted another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three Indian crew members—identified as Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, and Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya. A third vessel, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian nationals, was disabled by Hellfire missiles on Thursday. Iran Condemns US Attack on Commercial Vessel MT Settebello That Killed 3 Indian Sailors.

'Prime Minister Has to Speak Up'

अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय जल में तीन दिन में तीन जहाज़ों पर अमेरिकी हमलों में तीन भारतीयों की मृत्यु हो गई। और हमारे Compromised PM? एक शब्द तक नहीं। जब कोई विदेशी ताकत किसी भारतीय की हत्या करे, तो प्रधानमंत्री को बोलना पड़ता है। लेकिन मजाल है जो ये एक शब्द बोल जाएं। अगले हफ्ते G7 में,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2026

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) defended the military actions, stating that the vessels failed to comply with maritime directions and were actively violating the enforcement of a naval blockade by attempting to transport sanctioned Iranian oil.

Background of the Maritime Conflict

The lethal encounters are a direct escalation of a wider regional war that intensified earlier this year. Following heavy U.S. and Israeli airstrikes inside Iran on February 28, Tehran retaliated by blocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint through which 20% of global crude oil passes. In response, Washington deployed a heavy naval presence to enforce a counter-blockade against Iranian ports and shipping networks.

While active hostilities on land were paused under a diplomatic ceasefire on April 8, the truce has proven ineffective at sea, with U.S. forces aggressively intercepting and disabling non-compliant commercial vessels.

Diplomatic Friction with Washington

The incidents have triggered intense diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Washington. For the second time in 48 hours, the MEA summoned U.S. Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest, demanding an immediate halt to attacks targeting shipping communities.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that while two of the vessels were subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions, the government treats the safety of its citizens as paramount. Over 18,000 Indian seafarers remain deployed across the volatile Gulf region, raising deep concerns in New Delhi over the current rules of engagement applied by U.S. forces in international waterways.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).