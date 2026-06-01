Consenting Adults in S*x Work Cannot Be Targeted by Police, Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a landmark ruling clarifying that voluntary s*x work by adults is not illegal under Indian law, and that police have no authority under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) to arrest or harass consenting adults engaged in the practice.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, while analysing the nearly 70-year-old ITPA, held that the law's provisions do not empower police to crack down on adults who engage in s*x work of their own free will. The bench made clear that while operating a brothel remains illegal, voluntary s*x workers found during raids must not be victimised or taken into custody.

"Its reasoning was simple; since such women are engaged in prostitution voluntarily, the question of their 'rescue' does not arise," the bench observed.

The ruling came while the court was hearing a miscellaneous plea seeking guidelines to protect the fundamental rights of victims of trafficking for commercial s*xual exploitation. The bench, accepting a submission by Senior Advocate Aparna Bhat on the preparation of a Victim Protection Plan, made consent the cornerstone of all decisions regarding rehabilitation. Forced Unnatural S*x With Wife by Husband Cruelty, But Cannot Be Prosecuted as Rape: MP High Court.

No Forced Rehabilitation

The court ruled that no s*x worker should be rehabilitated against her will. "The constitutional right to rehabilitation obligates the State to provide victims with the means and support to pursue rehabilitation. However, it does not authorise the State to impose a rehabilitative process upon her against a victim's will," the bench stated.

The ruling also rejected what it termed paternalistic assumptions embedded in Section 17 of the ITPA, which has long treated all persons rescued from prostitution-related situations in the same manner, regardless of whether they were trafficked, coerced, or acting voluntarily. 'Wife Not Cooking for Husband Does Not Amount to Cruelty When Both Are Working': Telangana High Court Rejects Divorce Plea.

The court called this a "one-size-fits-all" approach that fails to account for the diverse realities of individuals produced before magistrates. Going forward, a threshold inquiry must be conducted when an adult is produced under Section 17, to determine whether she is a voluntary s*x worker and whether she consents to placement in protective custody.

Consent and Autonomy at the Centre

The bench held that victims of trafficking for commercial s*xual exploitation cannot be treated as passive objects of rescue and rehabilitation. Their choices, autonomy, and individual circumstances must guide all decisions made by authorities.

"It is the victim's life, liberty, and future that the order will determine, and thus it would be incongruous to hold that all of this can be decided without any regard for what the victim wants," the court noted, as reported by Live Law.

The judgment is expected to significantly transform police procedures and magisterial practices across India, making individual consent the primary legal standard in all matters relating to s*x workers and rehabilitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).