How a 23-Year Divorce Dispute in UK Ended With an INR 85 Crore Payout for an Indian-Origin Woman

An Indian-origin woman has secured a payout of nearly INR 85 crore after a legal battle spanning more than two decades, bringing one of the United Kingdom's most extraordinary divorce disputes to a close.

Varsha Gohil first filed for divorce from her husband, Bhadresh Gohil, in 2002, citing adultery and unreasonable behaviour. At the time, the couple, who had three children, reached a financial settlement under which Varsha received around INR 3.5 crore and retained the family's Peugeot car.

However, she long suspected that her former husband had not disclosed the full extent of his wealth during the divorce proceedings.

Those suspicions gained traction when Bhadresh Gohil became the subject of a major money-laundering investigation linked to associates of former Nigerian governor James Ibori. Following a lengthy probe, he was convicted of money laundering, forgery and conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011. Indian Woman Tourist Allegedly Caught Shoplifting in Japan, Tries To Settle Matter With Money.

The criminal investigation uncovered assets worth hundreds of crores that had not surfaced during the original divorce proceedings. Authorities froze assets valued at nearly INR 360 crore, alleging they had been concealed through a network of offshore companies and accounts across multiple jurisdictions.

The revelations gave fresh momentum to Varsha's efforts to challenge the original settlement. In a landmark ruling in 2015, the UK Supreme Court allowed her to reopen the financial settlement, holding that a spouse who fails to fully disclose assets should not benefit from that failure. ‘I Forgot to Pay’: Woman Tearfully Pleads With US Police After Being Caught Shoplifting at Target Store; Video Goes Viral.

The legal battle continued for years as prosecutors argued that the frozen assets were proceeds of crime and should be confiscated. Varsha maintained that at least part of the wealth had been legitimately accumulated during the marriage and therefore qualified as matrimonial property. Meanwhile, Bhadresh Gohil denied ownership of the assets.

The dispute eventually reached the High Court, where Justice Williams examined competing claims over the frozen wealth. The judge concluded that assets worth approximately INR 85 crore had legitimate origins and formed part of the couple's marital estate. He awarded the entire amount to Varsha Gohil.

"The husband's conduct is at the highest end of the scale in terms of dishonesty and its consequences," the judge observed while also describing Bhadresh Gohil as "thoroughly and pervasively dishonest."

In a final twist, the UK Court of Appeal ruled last month that there would be no further appeals, ending the decades-long legal saga and securing Varsha Gohil's INR 85 crore victory.

The case is being viewed as a landmark ruling on financial transparency in divorce proceedings and a reminder that hidden assets can have consequences long after a settlement appears final.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).