Conwoman, Son, Dupe 33-Year-Old Hyderabad Techie of Over Rs 1 Crore on Pretext of Marriage, Arrested

Online fraud. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hyderabad, June 2: A 33-year-old Hyderabad based software engineer on Monday approached KPHB police alleging that he has been cheated of over Rs 1 crore by a woman on the pretext of marriage. Upon investigation it was found the culprits were 44-year-old Malavika Devati and her 22-year-old son Venkateswara Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati who were arrested last week for duping a US-based NRI of Rs 65 lakhs in a matrimonial fraud.

According to a report, published in Times of India, the Hyderabad techie stated that he came contact with the conwoman through a matrimonial website Telegu matrimony in 2018. However, 33-year-old techie mentioned that Malavika had created a profile by name of Anu Pallavi Maganti and introduced her as doctor of Indian origin from Baltimore in the United States. Huawei CFO Fraud Case: Canadian Judge to Decide on Meng Wanzhou's Extradition That Can 'Repair Canada-China Relations'.

Asking money to settle some legal issues, Malavika duped the techie of over Rs 1 crore. Adding more information, police said that the victim fell into conwoman's trap and stated transferring money to her account in IDBI Bank's Gachibowli branch and SBI's Shankarpally branch. In total, the victim sent Rs 1.02 crore to the conwoman.

The police have registered an FIR against Malavika Devati and her 22-year-old son Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. Meanwhile, both the fraudsters were nabbed by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand on Thursday. Malavika’s husband Srinivas Devati is absconding.