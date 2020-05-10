Coronavirus Count Reaches 62,939 in India, Death Toll Crosses 2000 Mark, 3,377 COVID-19 Cases And 128 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: India has reported 3,277 new coronavirus cases during a 24-hour period starting 8 am on Saturday, bringing the total number to 62,939, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The death toll has jumped to 2,109 after 128 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it added. The number of recoveries has risen to 19,357 with 1,512 patients getting discharged during the last 24 hours. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

One patient had migrated to another country. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 41,472 active cases in India. Maharashtra has notched a new single-day record of 48 COVID-19 deaths with the tally of positive cases crossing 20,000. With 48 fatalities, the state's death toll has shot up to 779 while the total number of cases has increased from 19,063 to 20,228 - a jump of 1,165 cases. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 29.36%, No Positive Cases in 216 Districts: Health Ministry.

The government has decided to rush central teams to 10 COVID-19 hit states, which are witnessing high caseload and spurt in the number of infections. The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "The teams will assist the state health departments in facilitating the management of the Covid-19 outbreak," said a ministry statement.

The Health Ministry on Friday had said that "we have to learn to live with the virus" and that "it is a difficult battle, we need everyone's cooperation". Addressing media persons, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said, "We have to learn to live with the virus. We need to introduce certain behavioural changes to implement these (social distancing) practices."