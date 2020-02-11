Coronavirus Impact in India: Electronics, Toy sellers & Other Industries Face Heat as Traders Put on Hold Import of Chinese Products

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: As the death toll crossed 1,000, the scare of coronavirus has increased tremendously. The impact of the outbreak is not only in China but worldwide. Traders in the country have put on hold import of Chinese products, including electronics, automobile parts, toys, mobile phone parts, and other materials, for the next two months. According to an Economic Times report, the businessmen are also not able to visit China in order to check the quality of the assignment due to travel restrictions.

The industries that directly depend on Chinese imports are facing the maximum heat of the virus. Chinese restaurants in India are seen reduced footfall and enquiries on the source of the imported ingredients have shot up. Coronavirus Scare: Chinese Restaurants Face Heat, Enquiries Regarding Source of Imported Ingredients Shoot Up.

The Surat diamond industry is also staring at huge losses, and it is likely to face a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in next two months as Hong Kong, which is a major export destination, has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the virus in China. The global shipping industry has got affected as companies that carry goods from China to the rest of the world have reduced the number of seaborne vessels to curb the spread of the deadly virus.