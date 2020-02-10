Coronavirus Scare: Chinese Restaurants Face Heat, Enquiries Regarding Source of Imported Ingredients Shoot Up

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, February 10: The coronavirus scare continues to grow at an enormous rate and the death toll has now reached 908 in China. The World Health Organization (WHO) deployed an expert team to the country to investigate the outbreak. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has also affected industries across India. Chinese restaurants in the country are facing heat over imported ingredients.

According to an Economic Times report, restaurants serving Chinese food have seen a spike in the inquiries about the source of their ingredients. Many people are also avoiding Chinese food in the fear of getting infected by the virus. Several Chinese restaurants have confirmed that they have stopped placing fresh orders for Made in China products and have instead started looking for alternative sources. Coronavirus Impact on India Inc: Sectors Dependent on Chinese Imports Stare at Huge Losses.

The Indian industry, sectors that are dependent on Chinese imports like electronics, automobiles and pharmaceutical have been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Surat diamond industry is also staring at losses, and it is likely to face a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in next two months as Hong Kong, which is a major export destination, has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the virus in China.

There were 97 new fatalities from the virus on February 9 in China, making Sunday the deadliest so far.