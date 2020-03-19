Coronavirus Outbreak: 84 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport Due to Lack of Passengers

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Chennai, March 19: The outbreak of the coronavirus has left its impact on the travel industry. On Thursday, 84 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to lack of passengers.

Out of 84 flights, 50 were international flights and 34 were domestic. It is expected that the cancellation of flights may increase in the coming days as the cases of the deadly virus across the globe are increasing rapidly. Mumbai Shops & Commercial Activities to Operate on Alternate Days on Select Roads Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.