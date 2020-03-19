Mumbai Shops & Commercial Activities to Operate on Alternate Days on Select Roads Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shops closed (Representational Image) (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 19: As the number of coronavirus positive cases jumps in Maharashtra, in a precautionary measure, shops on select roads in Mumbai will now function on alternate days. The move has been taken in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. BMC in a tweet has mentioned that all Assistant Commissioners of wards in the city to identify the roads on which all the shops and commercial activities to stay closed on alternate days to reduce large crowds from gathering.

According to the advisory, the shops will run on one day and will remain shut the next. According to an ABP Live news report, the process will kickstart from Dadar. BMC earlier this week urged private companies to strictly follow the rule of not having more than 50 percent workforce on one day. BMC urged private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home. The situation in the state continues to be worrisome with a total of 47 COVID-19 confirmed cases on Thursday. Mumbai Reports 2 Fresh Cases of Coronavirus, Total Count of COVID-19 Infected people Rises to 47 in Maharashtra.

Check BMC tweet:

#LimitContacts#SocialDistancing#SecondLineOfDefence@mybmc Asst. Commissioners & @MumbaiPolice at each Wards are already identifying the roads on which the shops will stay open only on alternate days. This will help reduce crowds, & give relief to people at shops.#NaToCorona https://t.co/97JthtYWWX pic.twitter.com/C3f3eRTcZH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 18, 2020

Two women were tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday. The Health Ministry confirmed that one of the patients, a 22-year-old woman tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai has travel history to the United Kingdom. The other woman was a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar who was tested positive today had travelled to Dubai.

In an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stressed that citizens must show "self-discipline" or else the government would be left with no other option but to impose a total shutdown in Mumbai and other parts of the state. On the other hand, last week, the state government already announced the closure of all public gyms, swimming pools, night clubs, schools, colleges and not have any public gathering to avoid the spread of the deadly disease which has already claimed three lives in India.