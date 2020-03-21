Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Couple Deboarded at Kazipet from Rajdhani Train After Home Quarantine Seal Found on Husband's Hand

Rajdhani Express | Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday. Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark — authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases — on the husband's hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said. Coronavirus Scare in Telangana: TRS MLA Koneru Konappa Defies Quarantine, Travels By Train And Attends Events.

The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said. The air conditioning was also switched off. The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.