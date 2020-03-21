Coronavirus Scare in Telangana: TRS MLA Koneru Konappa Defies Quarantine, Travels By Train And Attends Events

TRS MLA Koneru Konappa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad, March 21: A legislator of Telangana's ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was issued a notice by the District Collector of Asifabad after he defied the self-quarantine guidelines following his return from the United States this week. MLA Koneru Konappa not only violated the mandatory 14-day self-isolation rule, but also travelled from a train and attended social and political events amid the coronavirus outbreak. Telangana Man Defies Self-Quarantine Guidelines, Hosts Grand Wedding With Over 1,000 Guests 7 Days After Returning From France.

Koneru Konappa, who represents the Sirpur constituency, and his wife returned from the US on Tuesday. After returning, the couple signed a self-declaration form, saying they will confine themselves to their home. As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, passengers returning from coronavirus-hit countries are mandated to go into quarantine for at least 14 days. The TRS legislator, however, did not follow the important rule. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

On Wednesday, Konappa took the Telangana Express from Secunderabad to reach Kaghaznagar where he attended a municipal council meeting. He was also seen shaking hands of his supporters who received him at the Khagaznagar Railway Station. He was later seen attending a social event at a local temple. The event was attended by around 3,000 people, NDTV reported.

Koneru Konappa Travels From Train Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:

This #SirpurMLA #konerukonappa returned from US, signed self- declaration saying he along with wife will confine to home isolation; but next day he took #Telangana Express train from Secunderabad to Kaghaznagar railway station meeting 100s of people #coronavirus @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/6xp0Kg0t9b — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) March 20, 2020

As videos of Konappa's outing surfaced on social media, Asifabad district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Friday swung into action and home quarantined him for two weeks, Asked why didn't he self-isolate himself after returning from the US, the TRS MLA told local reporters that he had tested negative for coronavirus.