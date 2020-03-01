Coronavirus Outbreak Effect: Mobile Phones, Medicine Supply Hit Due to COVID-19 Spread in China, India Looks For Alternatives

Mobile Handset, Car Parts & Pharmaceutical Industry affected by coronavirus

New Delhi, March 01: As imports from China are affected following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, India is searching for alternate countries to source over 1000 items. These items include mobile phones, textile fabrics, antibiotics such as amoxicillin and erythromycin, vitamins and refrigerators. The supply of semiconductor devices and automatic data processing machines is also affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Coronavirus Impact in India: Electronics, Toy sellers & Other Industries Face Heat as Traders Put on Hold Import of Chinese Products.

The Department of Commerce has written letters to the Indian missions across the world to identify potential suppliers of these items, Times of India reported. India is considering Switzerland and Italy to get antibiotics as they are among the top exporting countries along with China. The difficult task before the Department of Commerce is to find alternative sources for the supply of electronics and mobile phones. Coronavirus Scare: Chinese Restaurants Face Heat, Enquiries Regarding Source of Imported Ingredients Shoot Up.

China dominates the electronic market and other countries are also looking for the same sources to fulfil their home demands as imports from China are hit across the world. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hold detailed consultations in the coming week to finalise a strategy and measures to boost local production wherever possible. The government plans to push the export of over 500 items where India has the potential to fill the gap created by China.

Traders in India have put on hold import of Chinese products in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. On Sunday, China reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870. However, the number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.