Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Responds Positively to PM Narendra Modi's Proposal For Video Call of SAARC Leaders to Fight COVID-19

India, Pakistan flags (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi/Islamabad, March 14: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the leaders of South Asian Association Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to make a video conference call and chalk out a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan on Saturday reacted positively to India's suggestion and deputed the Special Assistant (Health) to Prime Minister Imran Khan for participating in the proposed video conference call. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls COVID-19 Outbreak 'Big Challenge in Front of World'.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," PM Modi said in a series on tweets on Friday. Responding positively, Aisha Farooqui, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Foreign Office, acknowledged that the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at global and regional level. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"We have communicated that SAPM on Health (Zafar Mirza) will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue," she said in a tweet early Saturday morning. On Thursday, Farooqui had said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate and extend any assistance to its neighbours including India to deal with the coronavirus.

Pakistan borders China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by coronavirus, and has reported 21 cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. India has reported two coronavirus deaths and 78 more have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.