Two new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Maharashtra, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 19. Football club FC Barcelona has announced that it will no longer hold training sessions for its first-team squad due to fears of the spread of coronavirus. Holidays have been declared in all private and government schools in Madhya Pradesh for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

New Delhi, March 14: The Centre and state governments in India are on high alert in view of the global coronavirus outbreak. India reported its second death due to coronavirus on Friday as a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi who had tested positive for COVID-19 died. The deceased woman was admitted with symptoms of coronavirus along with her son who had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22. Catch live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency as the number of coronavirus cases hit 1,700 with 41 deaths. This will make more funds available for fighting the fallout of the disease and cut red tape for finding medical solutions. The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran has risen to 514. In Italy, as many as 1,016 people have so far died due to coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases.

Over 5000 people have so far died across the world due to coronavirus. According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded to be 5,082 out of 138,275 total cases. As several countries in Europe reported steep rises in the number of infections and deaths, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the continent is now the "epicentre" of the global coronavirus pandemic.