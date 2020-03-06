Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls COVID-19 Outbreak 'Big Challenge in Front of World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed outbreak of coronavirus a “big challenge in front of the world.” PM Modi while attending the Economic Times’ business summit, said that every era brings new challenges to test and strengthen our “Collaborate to Create” spirit. He added that COVID-19 is a big challenge in front of the world today. Amit Shah Says He Won't Participate in Holi Milan 2020 Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

In India, a total of 31 people have been detected positive for the virus. Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, PM Modi will not participate in any Holi Milan programme. On Wednesday, PM Modi had tweeted, “Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”

During the Summit, PM Modi also targeted those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “People who preach on rights of refugees in the entire world are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act meant for the refugees. Those who refer to the Constitution on every matter are against the implementation of Constitution in J&K through abrogation of Article 370.” The Prime Minister also emphasised that the newly created post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) would bring synergy among three wings of armed forces.